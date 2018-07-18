0 Police charge 6 in racially motivated beating at bar

Police have charged six people in racially charged beatings at an Avalon bar.

A black man was injured in the July 8 incident at the Jackman Inn, which began after he arrived to drop off a card for a friend, the head chef, according to police.

The victim told police he and his friend were on the back deck to smoke a cigarette when a group of white men and women confronted them and words were exchanged .

When the victim went back inside the bar, he told police he was hit and kicked. Witnesses told police the group was all involved in striking the victim.

“He got hit in the mouth,” Javon Jenkins, the head chef, told Channel 11. “He had to pull his lip off of his tooth.”

Jenkins came out to try to break up the attack but told Channel 11 he was assaulted as well.

“I'm trying to get people off of him,” Jenkins said. “I'm getting hit; dude hits me with a bottle.”

Police charged Natasha Dawn Bowers, Terrence Raymon Stockey, Jeremy L. Ingram, Travis Lee Cornell, Crystal Lynn Shields and James Edward Kryl with ethnic intimidation, criminal conspiracy and simple assault.

Police say several of the group members had tattoos stating "skinheads" or tattoos of symbols associated with skinheads, and several were wearing shirts with symbols that may represent a white nationalist group.

