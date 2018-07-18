  • Jordan Brown's conviction in murder of father's pregnant fiancée overturned

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court is overturning the conviction of a then-11-year-old boy in the 2009 shotgun slaying of his father's pregnant fiancée, saying prosecutors didn't provide enough evidence to support it.

    The state Supreme Court's 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed a finding by a juvenile court judge in Lawrence County, upheld by a state appellate court, that Jordan Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child beyond a reasonable doubt.

    Brown, now 20, was charged in the slaying of 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant.

    Justices attacked the evidence as insufficient, saying among other things that trial evidence pointing to a shotgun in Brown's bedroom as the murder weapon supported an equally reasonable conclusion that it wasn't the murder weapon.

