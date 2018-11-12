Children's Museum to host annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood sweater drive

PITTSBURGH - The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh kicks off its 19th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood sweater drive Tuesday.
RELATED: Full episodes of ‘Mister Rogers' Neighborhood’ available on new website
Related Headlines
From Nov. 13 through Dec. 17, the public can drop off new or gently used sweaters of all sizes in the museum's lobby.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Mr. McFeeley, everyone’s favorite speedy delivery man, will be on hand to help collect donations Tuesday.
Since 2000, the Children’s Museum has collected more than 39,750 sweaters for local families in need.
RELATED: Sony Pictures offers first look at Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers
More information is available on the Museum’s Sweater Donation Hotline at (412) 322-5058 ext. 363.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school football player dies after suffering neck injury during game
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man high on meth jumps naked into homeowners' bed, deputies said
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}