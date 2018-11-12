  • Children's Museum to host annual Mister Rogers' Neighborhood sweater drive

    PITTSBURGH - The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh kicks off its 19th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood sweater drive Tuesday.

    From Nov. 13 through Dec. 17, the public can drop off new or gently used sweaters of all sizes in the museum's lobby.

    Mr. McFeeley, everyone’s favorite speedy delivery man, will be on hand to help collect donations Tuesday.

    Since 2000, the Children’s Museum has collected more than 39,750 sweaters for local families in need.

    More information is available on the Museum’s Sweater Donation Hotline at (412) 322-5058 ext. 363.

