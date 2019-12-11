  • Children taken out of Pittsburgh home after deadly shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One person died after being shot early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.

    The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. at a home on Bedford Avenue.

    We’re following the latest developments in the investigation on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    Two children were seen being taken out of the home after police got to the scene.

    Authorities said one male was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories