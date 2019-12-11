PITTSBURGH - One person died after being shot early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.
The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. at a home on Bedford Avenue.
We’re following the latest developments in the investigation on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
Two children were seen being taken out of the home after police got to the scene.
Authorities said one male was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Owner of local used car dealership accused of knowingly selling car with fake inspection stickers
- Company gives $10 million in bonuses to employees
- Man accused of stalking girl for over a year, driving to West Mifflin home to have sex with her
- VIDEO: Sheetz introduces Beyond Burgers at all locations
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}