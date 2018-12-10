0 Chiropractor facing new charges, accused of inappropriately touching teens

GREENSBURG - A well-known gym owner and local chiropractor already accused of harassing and inappropriately touching two women inside his business is now facing new charges of inappropriately touching two teens.

Moses Jevicky, a licensed chiropractor, runs Virtus Institute in Greensburg.

Related Headlines Chiropractor accused of harassing, touching patients inappropriately

According to court documents, two teens accused Jevicky of touching them inappropriately while receiving chiropractic care.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

According to court documents, one of the teens said the assaults happened during various dates between 2015 and 2018 during chiropractic sessions. According to the criminal complaint, the inappropriate touching incidents started when she was 15 years old. The victim is now 17-years-old.

WPXI's Melanie Marsalko is talking with investigators and will have more on the news charges for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Another victim said she was touched inappropriately by Jevicky between 2015 and 2016 when she was 15 years old. According to court documents, the girl said Jevicky would grab her while he was spotting her during training and would make sexually suggestive comments to her.

Jevicky is facing new charges of indecent assault and harassment.

Channel 11 first broke the news in October that Jevicky was charged with indecent assault after police say two women came forward.

One victim told police Jevicky grabbed and squeezed her butt with his hands and kissed her on the neck.

Another victim came forward accusing him of harassment, and said he snapped her bra and made inappropriate comments.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.