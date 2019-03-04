PITTSBURGH - The Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced it’s five-part plan to address the concerns of community members following the release of the grand jury report on sex abuse within the Catholic church.
Church leaders, including Bishop David Zubik, held several listening sessions across the area to talk to survivors and other church-goers and gather feedback.
“Victims/survivors will continue to shape our diocesan response to assist those who have been abused, to strengthen our efforts to prevent future abuse by any representative of the Church, and to restore whatever is broken in the Body of Christ,” Bishop Zubik wrote.
The full plan includes creating a Church Healing Commission, which will consist of 12 lay people, to review the implementation of the plan.
Zubik also announced changes to the screening process for seminary applicants.
