Cinderlands Beer expanding to the Strip District

PITTSBURGH - Cinderlands Beer Company in Lawrenceville is moving to the Strip District.
It's opening a warehouse at the end of the month.
Managers of the brewery and restaurant are looking for experienced line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers, according to a Facebook post.
The original location opened in 2017 and is known for its self-proclaimed "Dad Beer."
