Cinderlands Beer expanding to the Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - Cinderlands Beer Company in Lawrenceville is moving to the Strip District.

    It's opening a warehouse at the end of the month.

    Managers of the brewery and restaurant are looking for experienced line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers, according to a Facebook post.

    The original location opened in 2017 and is known for its self-proclaimed "Dad Beer."

