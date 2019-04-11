BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - EQA Landmark Communities has landed a next-generation entertainment anchor for Newbury Market in South Fayette.
On Wednesday evening, the company was scheduled to present its plans for a new 90,000-square-foot luxury cinema and entertainment center by Cinergy Entertainment Group Inc. to the South Fayette Township Board of Commissioners.
Cinergy takes a growing "eater-tainment" business model and brings a variety of its different components under one large roof, offering a movie theater with virtual reality games, bowling and other options, striving to appeal to a wide variety of guests.
