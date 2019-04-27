  • Man identified as person killed in Clairton shooting

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A man was killed Friday night after being shot in Clairton.

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street.

    Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Armani Ford, 23, who was shot once.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

