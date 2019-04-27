CLAIRTON, Pa. - A man was killed Friday night after being shot in Clairton.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street.
The scene in Clairton has been active for hours… We know that county detectives are taking over this investigation @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ahIrKv1kKe— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 27, 2019
Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Armani Ford, 23, who was shot once.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
