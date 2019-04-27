Man leads police on high-speed chase with boy in back seat, investigators say

TARENTUM, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase with a young boy in the car.
Pennsylvania State Police say they tried to pull Kevin Watson over because his window tint was too dark, but he wouldn't stop and drove up to 100 mph on Route 28 with a little boy in the back seat.
When he got off Route 28, police said, he crashed into a utility pole near the Tarentum Bridge.
Officers said Watson got out and ran and they used a Taser to stop him.
Watson was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for a head injury.
The little boy was only slightly injured, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
It's unclear if the boy was related to Watson.
Police said they found a large amount of marijuana and evidence of drug dealing.
