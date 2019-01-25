PITTSBURGH - A public hearing on Pittsburgh's proposed gun legislation took nearly four hours Thursday night.
More than 100 people stepped up to speak to members of City Council.
Mayor Bill Peduto is pushing for what he calls "common sense gun measures" -- meaning bills that would ban assault weapons and some accessories, like bump stocks.
People on both sides spoke passionately, some for the proposals, but a large portion were adamantly against the proposed legislation.
The Allegheny County district attorney has come out and called the gun reform plan unconstitutional and said there could be legal consequences for Peduto or council members.
Peduto was not at the hearing as he is out of town for a conference.
One Pittsburgh City Council member told Channel 11 he was happy with the turnout, but wants to clear up what he called "confusion" about the proposal.
"We have to get a message out there that's a little bit different that says look we are not taking away your right to protect yourself. I think a lot of people thought we were taking away every gun. That's not the purpose of the legislation," said Corey O'Connor (D) Pittsburgh City Council.
It's not clear when council will vote on the proposal.
