  • City monitoring several neighborhoods for possible landslides

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh is monitoring more than a dozen neighborhoods for possible landslides.

    Which areas the city is closely monitoring and how they’re preparing for future problems, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    In a 1-on-1 interview with Channel 11, Department of Infrastructure and Mobility Director Karina Ricks said the difficult winter and heavy rainfall have created problem spots throughout the city, including dangerous landslides.

    She said the department is looking into new technology to track and warn when a susceptible hillside could be in danger.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    City monitoring several neighborhoods for possible landslides

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cutest swimming lessons ever? Penguin chicks test water at National Aviary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins' Game 1 win

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drugs, guns found in reach of children at home across from high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom demands answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus