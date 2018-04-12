City monitoring several neighborhoods for possible landslides

PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh is monitoring more than a dozen neighborhoods for possible landslides.
Which areas the city is closely monitoring and how they’re preparing for future problems, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
In a 1-on-1 interview with Channel 11, Department of Infrastructure and Mobility Director Karina Ricks said the difficult winter and heavy rainfall have created problem spots throughout the city, including dangerous landslides.
She said the department is looking into new technology to track and warn when a susceptible hillside could be in danger.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers’ Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins’ Game 1 win
- Baby fox wanders into family's home through dog door in surprise visit
- Restroom hand dryers could be spraying bacteria on your hands, study says
- VIDEO: Fire tears through apartments above old store in Fayette County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}