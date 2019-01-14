Pittsburgh resident claims city snow plow damaged her car, neighbor's car

PITTSBURGH - An Upper Lawrenceville resident said she woke up Sunday morning to damage done to her 2016 Nissan Sentra.
She found it this way when she was headed to church.
She said a city snow plow hit her car and her neighbor’s car. She’s filed a police report and is now looking for answers from the city.
Channel 11 has reached out to the city to find out if they are responsible for the damage and what will be done. Damany Lewis will have that story tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
