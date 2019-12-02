PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh announced last month that it had been awarded a $100,000 grant for the planning of a park in Hays Woods, which it said it would match to provide a total of $200,000 for planning.
The grant came from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Program and will allow the city to begin its master plan for Hays Woods in 2020. Hays Woods is a former coal mining and industrial site that was purchased by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2016. The 626-acre tract of land is located in the southeast part of the city, across the Monongahela River from Hazelwood.
