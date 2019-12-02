  • Steelers fan charged for scuffle with police sergeant at Heinz Field during Sunday's game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Steelers fan is facing charges after police said he got rough with an officer during Sunday's game at Heinz Field.

    Elvis Matejcic is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

    Related Headlines

    A police sergeant in full uniform was working security detail for the game against the Cleveland Browns when the alleged incident happened.

    We're getting new information about what happened, for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories