PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Steelers fan is facing charges after police said he got rough with an officer during Sunday's game at Heinz Field.
Elvis Matejcic is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
A police sergeant in full uniform was working security detail for the game against the Cleveland Browns when the alleged incident happened.
