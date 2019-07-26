PITTSBURGH - City of Pittsburgh officials want the lawsuit filed against new gun legislation dropped and say the people who filed the suit have no case.
Attorneys for the city of Pittsburgh said in court documents filed this week that a lawsuit challenging the gun control ordinances was rushed into court and should be dismissed. According to documents obtained by Target 11, the "plaintiff's case is premised on the erroneous assumption that the Ordinance prohibits the mere carrying of a firearm loaded with an LCM or large capacity magazine. It does not. Instead, the Ordinance much more narrowly prohibits only the use of an LCM or the use of a firearm loaded with an LCM in public places in Pittsburgh."
Val Finnell, the Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America, has also filed a suit against the city, challenging the ordinances.
"The law in Pennsylvania makes no distinction. Municipalities have absolutely no authority, zero authority, to enact any gun control legislation, whether that is use, carrying, bans - whatever it might be," Finnell said.
He said this new court filing won't affect the other lawsuit filed by Firearms Owners Against Crime and Allegheny County Sportsmen.
Finnell said he's preparing for a hearing on the legality of the ordinances, which will likely happen sometime this fall.
