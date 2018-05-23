0 Clark Bar, rooted in Pittsburgh, could be gone forever after bankruptcy hearing

PITTSBURGH - A classic candy bar with Pittsburgh roots could soon be off the shelves for good.

The company that owns the Clark Bar has filed for bankruptcy.

New England Confectionery Company acquired the peanut butter-based treat in 1999, according to its website. But the company, which also manufactures iconic candies like Necco Wafers, has since faced financial hardship.

In March, the Massachusetts-based company announced that it would close its plant and lay off hundreds of workers if it can't find a buyer.

On Wednesday, the company is set to undergo a sale hearing in federal bankruptcy court.

According to court documents, several companies have submitted bids to take over the company, potentially saving the Clark Bar, Necco Wafers and other sweets.

The Clark Bar was developed in the early 1900s by the Clark family in Pittsburgh.

Jon Prince, president of McKeesport Candy Company and CandyFavorites, said he’s been receiving calls for Clark Bars since news broke of the bankruptcy filing.

“Some people would say, ‘I'll take your entire inventory.’ And we're talking hundreds of boxes of products and, at first, you thought, well this just has to be banter, but the calls were very genuine at one point,” Prince said.

Prince is hopeful this isn’t the end for the classic candy.

“While these are candies, they represent something far greater than candy. They represent a taste of America … Americana, if you will. So hopefully a wise buyer will realize that not everything is based on commodity,” Prince said.

