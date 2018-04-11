People are panic-buying Necco wafers after reports company might shut down

There's a chance the country's oldest operating candy company - run out of Revere - may be shutting down.
And that's causing people to panic-buy one of its most popular candies: the Necco Wafer.
Necco has been producing Wafers since 1847.
The company was first based in Cambridge, and didn't move to Revere until 2003 - it's currently the city's largest employer.
In March, the company notified the state and the mayor of Revere that 395 workers could be laid off next month if the candy maker can't find a buyer.
Since then, Necco sales spiked more than 50% - and the sale of Necco Wafers increased 63%, according to the company's blog.
Calls and emails have been pouring in around the world from people who want to buy the chalky, multi-colored wafers.
One woman wanted to buy 100 pounds of the candy.
Necco also produces other popular candy, including Conversation Hearts, Clark Bars, and Mary Janes.
