  • Cleanup continues after flooding in Millvale

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - It’s day two of clean up in Millvale, where streets almost looked like rivers.

    The flooding was so bad it forced some homeowners to have to get rid of many belongings and businesses to temporarily shut down.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith returns to the community to see how the clean up process is going and how the community once again has helped each other make it through another challenge -- tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories