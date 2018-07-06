0 Business owners coming together to help Millvale community after flooding

MILLVALE, Pa. - Flooding submerged Millvale in several feet of water Thursday morning as heavy rain pounded the borough and surrounding areas.

Numerous streets are closed as a result of the floodwaters, which looked like rushing rapids.

“I was coming down Thompson Run Road and it was just a deluge,” said Dave Winter of Russellton.

Some of the worst flooding happened along North Avenue and Evergreen Road, near the BP gas station.

Drivers were told to get out of the area immediately and some homes were evacuated.

“I heard a bang on the door and it was the fire chief telling us to evacuate the home, so I got in the car and tried to drive to evacuate, but everything was blocked off so I just evacuated up, leaving my car on one of the hills,” said LaTashya Johnson, of Millvale.

At one point, the floodwater current was so strong it carried a dumpster to the middle of North Avenue.

The assistant fire chief said no one was hurt or killed during the flooding.

A big part of the problem was Girty's Run, a tributary of the Allegheny River that runs through Millvale and has in the past been a major source of flooding.

Homeowners and businesses worked quickly to put out sandbags, hoping to block any more water from getting inside.

Scorching temperatures and humidity created an even more dangerous situation, which is why the Millvale Community Center opened its doors.

A generator helped cool the first floor. Pizza, snacks and cold drinks were also provided for anyone who needed them.

