College student hit by PAT bus in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - A woman was hit by a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus Monday morning in Oakland, officials said.
The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and University Place.
We’re working to learn how the accident happened and how the woman is doing -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
A person struck by a port authority bus on busy Fifth Avenue just outside the #Pitt student union no word on their condition #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Gy6uslCFsJ— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 10, 2018
Emergency dispatchers said the woman, a college student, was semi-conscious.
Further information was not immediately available.
