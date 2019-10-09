  • Columbus Day Parade returning to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - The Columbus Day Parade is returning to Pittsburgh this weekend after a year hiatus. 

    The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Liberty Avenue at Aspen Street and ends at Liberty and Ella streets in Bloomfield.

    It was canceled last year after the organizer died.

