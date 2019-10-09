PITTSBURGH - The Columbus Day Parade is returning to Pittsburgh this weekend after a year hiatus.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Liberty Avenue at Aspen Street and ends at Liberty and Ella streets in Bloomfield.
It was canceled last year after the organizer died.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- Woman in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}