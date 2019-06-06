  • Man tells Ross hotel clerk he's robbing him and takes off with cash

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A hotel in Ross Township was robbed early Thursday morning, authorities said.

    The robbery happened at the Comfort Inn on McKnight Road, where police were called shortly after 3:30 a.m.

    Investigators said a man walked into the hotel lobby, where he approached a clerk and told him he was robbing him. No weapon was shown.

    The robber got an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing, according to police.

    No one was hurt.

    Surveillance video is being used by police in their investigation.

