Committee works to distribute millions donated for Tree of Life victims

One month after the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, local organizations are working to distribute the millions of dollars raised to help the victims and the Jewish community.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has received more than $4 million in donations since the tragedy.
A spokesman for the organization said they’ve created a separate committee of community leaders to help distribute the donations.
Aaron Martin takes a closer look at where the money is going and how other local organizations are helping, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
