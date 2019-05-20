  • Community pool leaking, might not open on time

    WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - Leaking water could prevent Whitehall Swimming Pool from opening on time, if at all, this year.

    Officials said crews started filling the pool days ago, but the water has been leaking out.

    A sign on the borough building’s door says the pool has “structural issues.”

    Until a fix is made, the borough is not selling pool passes.

    The pool was set to open Memorial Day weekend.

