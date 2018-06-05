0 Community remembers man shot, killed while driving his motorcycle

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday marks one month since a man was shot and killed while he was driving his motorcycle in Shadyside.

Not only are police still actively investigating the case, but the community that counted on him so much is still mourning.

Stephen Drake was as well-known for his bushy white beard as he was for his street cred.

The former gang member who served time behind bars became a powerful force for good in his community.

Richard Garland is an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public Health who worked side by side with Drake for years.

"He had that much respect. He had that much respect of young and old; he was somebody people could trust they would go to for counseling," Garland said.

The two men spent countless hours on the street doing outreach with young men and boys whose communities were saturated by gun violence.

"He would be always looking for jobs. He would put guys in his van and take them to job interviews, so he was a positive influence," Garland said.

A positive influence who taken from his family and friends on May 5 when he was shot while riding his motorcycle on Fifth Avenue.

Police don't know who killed him or why.

