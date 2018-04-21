Computer hacker cons local man through virus

A man’s computer was hacked after a hacker gained access through a virus.
According to a release from State Police in Greensburg, the 20-year-old victim said he was contacted by an unidentified man after a pop-up ad said his computer had a virus.
The incident happened in Hempfield Township, police said.
The ad told the victim to contact Microsoft, providing a phone number to call.
Police said the unidentified man’s name given was Sam Johnson. The victim then paid $166 to Johnson over the phone to “fix” the virus.
According to police, Johnson was able to gain access to the victim’s computer during their phone conversation.
Police said the computer was accessed remotely. The suspect has not been officially identified or arrested.
