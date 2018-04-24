  • Construction in Ligonier's Diamond frustrating business owners

    A renovation project is causing headaches for businesses in the heart of Ligonier.

    The work being done in the borough’s Diamond area is limiting the number of customers in the area, businesses say.

    Melanie Marsalko talks to business owners about the strain they’re feeling and how the community is coming together to combat the impact, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

