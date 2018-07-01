Consultants to start preliminary studies of Hyperloop One route from Pittsburgh to Chicago

Consultants can get to work laying a route between Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago for the proposed Hyperloop One transportation system.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, this is the first time a Hyperloop will be considered in an environmental impact study.
Leaders say Hyperloop One will be able to get to Chicago in less than 45 minutes, with speeds topping 700 miles per hour.
The company hopes to have a working system by 2023.
