PITTSBURGH - A consumer alert was issued Thursday at the Ichiban Steakhouse and Sushi Bar at the Waterworks Shopping Center.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department website, the restaurant was issued the alert for several reasons including unsafe cooling of foods, unsafe cold-holding temperatures and contaminated utensils.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
An inspection of the restaurant found walk-in refrigerators were not working properly, and noodles, fruits, vegetables, and meats were being kept at unsafe temperatures. Inspectors also found prepared foods marked without a discard date and scoops of rice in a container of soiled water.
TRENDING NOW:
The Allegheny County Health Department provided the restaurant a list of corrective actions.
Channel 11 is reaching out to officials with Ichiban for comment. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}