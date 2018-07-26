  • Consumer health alert issued for South Side restaurant

    The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a restaurant in the South Side after inspectors found a dead mouse and cockroaches inside.

    Inspectors also found mouse droppings in the dining area of Emiliano’s Mexican Grill & Bar on Wednesday, the department said. They also noted “high-risk” violations for employee hygiene issues.

    Both the pest and hygiene issues are repeat violations, the department said.

    Troy Duffan, personnel director at UC Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, blamed faulty equipment.

    “The consumer alert was due to a cooling issue with the refrigerator,” he said. “That issue has since been fixed.”

    Duffan said the walk-in cooler was not reaching proper temperature.

     

