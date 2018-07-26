0 Woman, young son unresponsive when pulled from house fire

PORT VUE, Pa. - A woman and her young son were unresponsive when they were pulled from a house fire Thursday morning in Port Vue, officials said.

The woman and her son, who neighbors said is about 8 years old, became trapped in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the area of Elmwood Street, officials said.

Neighbors went into the home to try to help the woman and boy, but the smoke was too intense.

The woman and her son were taken to a hospital after firefighters pulled them from the home. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is talking with neighbors and fire officials as we work to learn the conditions of the woman and her son -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

A third person who was inside the house when the fire started ran outside screaming. Neighbors said it was a teenager who had been staying at the home.

Investigators believe the fire, which was reported about 5:30 a.m., started in the living room on the first floor.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.