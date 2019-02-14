Contemporary Craft moving to new location

PITTSBURGH - Contemporary Craft, the nonprofit arts organization, is on the move.
It's moving out of the Strip District Produce Terminal Building space and into Upper Lawrenceville along Butler Street.
The transformation will soon be underway.
Renovations on the 13,500 square-foot space start in July 2019 and will cost $5.5 million. It will feature a gallery, a studio and retail spaces.
The grand opening is slated for March 2020.
The organization generates $3.9 million annually for the area, officials said.
City officials and organizers say this is a great move that will benefit the arts and create new opportunities in the Pittsburgh community.
