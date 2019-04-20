CONWAY, Pa. - A tree has pulled down utility lines in Beaver County.
Crows Run Road in Conway is closed between Ohio River Boulevard and Freedom Crider Road in Conway.
According to Duquesne Light, more than 160 people are also without power.
#BreakingNews Downed utility lines close Beaver Co. road, leave 160 people without power https://t.co/XXz2Qzry6v @WPXI_Lori is learning more, for Channel 11 Morning News at 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dVT5cz22lO— WPXI (@WPXI) April 20, 2019
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News at 8:30 a.m. for developments.
