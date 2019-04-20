  • Downed utility lines close Beaver Co. road, leave 160 people without power

    CONWAY, Pa. - A tree has pulled down utility lines in Beaver County.

    Crows Run Road in Conway is closed between Ohio River Boulevard and Freedom Crider Road in Conway.

    According to Duquesne Light, more than 160 people are also without power.

