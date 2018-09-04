Cooling centers, spray parks open in Pittsburgh to help combat heat

PITTSBURGH - Due to the extreme heat and humidity hitting the Pittsburgh area, cooling centers are being made available in the city’s South Side and the Sheraden neighborhood.
LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
The South Side Market House and Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center will operate as cooling centers Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hours of operation for both centers are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Six city spray parks -- Arlington, Beechview, Burgwin, Mellon, Troy Hill and Warrington -- will be open through Sunday. They are open each night until 7 p.m.
