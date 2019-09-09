  • Counselors available after deadly shooting during high school football game

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Counselors will be available this week for students in Jeannette after a deadly shooting during Friday night's football game.

    Two officers at the game heard a single gunshot near one of the stadium gates, according to court documents.

    Once they arrived, they found Dameian Williams on the ground. He had been shot in the stomach.

    Greg Harper is facing two charges of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

