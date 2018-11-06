PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday morning in Penn Hills, police said.
Gunshots were heard about 1 a.m. by a police officer who was near Alcoma Drive, and a 911 call from someone who lives on the street was placed around the same time, authorities said.
Related Headlines
Police responded to the area and found the 21-year-old man inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as Calvin Anderson. He lived in Penn Hills, but not on Alcoma Drive, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway. One person shot along Alcoma Drive in Penn Hills. Working to determine their condition. County Police now handling the case. Watch @WPXI Morning News. pic.twitter.com/jzN2ehQMVj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 6, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff's deputy resigns amid allegations of sexting teenager
- Decision 2018: Problems reported at polling locations
- Man found shot to death inside car on neighborhood street
- VIDEO: Salmonella Risk Prompts Recall of Some Duncan Hines Cake Mixes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}