Couple accused of abandoning 3 children to avoid arrest

A Greensburg couple accused of abandoning their three children to avoid arrest have been charged with child endangerment.
Investigators say they found the kids living in deplorable conditions, unbathed, with only a jar of peanut butter to eat.
Channel 11 is talking to neighbors about the couple and the kids left behind, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
