BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Two people were arrested Tuesday in Bethel Park after a months-long investigation into narcotic sales at a home, police said.
PHOTOS: Bethel Park narcotic sales investigation leads to 2 arrests
Related Headlines
Search and arrest warrants were served at the house on Eastview Road, where 32-year-old Eric Paternoster and 35-year-old Melissa Bancroft were taken into custody, police said. A child also lived in the home.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is talking with police about the investigation and sorting through the criminal complaint for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Paternoster and Bancroft are charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Neighbors said they noticed a lot of traffic in and out of the house after the couple moved in just months ago.
Members of the Bethel Park Police Drug Task Force, patrol officers, detectives and a K-9 unit served the warrants, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Blake Shelton's name found in Oklahoma girl's 1980s-era textbook
- Allentown drug bust nets drugs, guns, 13 arrests
- VIDEO: Bride who died weeks before wedding lives on through organ donation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}