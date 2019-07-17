  • Couple will spend decades in prison for killing woman over tax refund

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Two people will spend decades behind bars for killing a woman for her tax refund.

    Under a plea deal, Dane Taylor will spend at least 30 years in prison.

    His girlfriend, Laya Whitley, will serve at least 20 years.

    The couple ambushed Keiauna Davis last year on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg to steal the $3,000 tax refund check she had in her purse.

