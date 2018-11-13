  • Coyote attack on dog leaves woman shaken

    When Christi Murphy took her dog outside for a walk on Saturday, the last thing she was expecting was a coyote attack.

    But her Pomeranian, Max, was bitten by the wild animal before she could react, and the beloved pet needed emergency surgery to survive.

    Now she’s learning from neighbors that this is far from the first time a coyote has been spotted in her area.

