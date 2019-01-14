Coyote captured inside Tennessee bathroom

A late-night prowl took an unexpected turn when a wild coyote was captured inside a public bathroom in Tennessee.
Video shows the wild animal sitting on the restroom counter inside Nashville's "Music City Center" on Sunday.
According to officials at the convention center, the coyote sneaked past security and wandered into an exhibit hall where employees were working.
The crew came together to corner the coyote, by rolling down a gate and luring it into the bathroom.
The coyote was quickly captured and released.
No injuries are reported.
