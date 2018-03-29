Coyotes sightings, animal deaths put Penn Hills residents on alert

Penn Hills residents are being cautious after multiple sightings of coyotes have been reported, including animals possibly being killed.
There haven’t been any attacks on people, but borough officials are asking residents to stay alert.
Damany Lewis talks to a resident who believes the wild animals killed several of her chickens, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment
- FirstEnergy plans to shut down Beaver County nuclear plant
- Local mother killed in freak accident while taking children to school
- VIDEO: Man beaten during home invasion in Brookline
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}