Cranberry Twp. helping residents navigate new congressional district lines

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - To help ease confusion over the newly established congressional district lines, Cranberry Township has a tool to help voters heading into the May primary.

    Cranberry is split into two districts -- the 16th and 17th -- in the new map drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

    In an effort to help voters, the maps have been posted on Cranberry Township’s website. There is also a tool to help voters determine their precinct, poll location and congressional district by entering their home address.

    CLICK HERE to access the tool.

