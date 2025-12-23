Three Steelers voted to Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

Three players will represent the Pittsburgh Steelers at this year’s Pro Bowl Games, as defensive back Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and special teamer Ben Skowronek were voted to do so.

This marks Watt’s eighth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, and it comes during a season in which he likely won’t reach double-digits in the sacks column. So far this go-round, Watt has totaled 53 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Watt has recently been out after undergoing surgery for a partially collapsed lung suffered during treatment at the team facility. Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer have stepped up in his place, helping the Steelers win two in a row without Watt.

