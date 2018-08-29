Crash victim's brake lines were cut by man to make crack pipe, police say

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Lackawanna County man is facing homicide charges in connection to a deadly crash in Scranton, police said.
John Jenkins, 39, admitted to cutting the brake lines of a car to make a pipe to smoke crack, WNEP reported.
Related Headlines
Police said Tammy Fox, 38, was killed when her car hit parked cars and then slammed into a tree last week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty
- Man who robbed local pizza shop quickly caught
- PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman being evicted after video shows her slamming door in boy's face
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
State police said a mechanical check of the vehicle showed the lines had been cut, WNEP reported.
According to court papers, Jenkins said he thought he could cut anything from underneath the vehicle that could be used to smoke crack.
Fox was the mother of five and a witness in the case against a former corrections officers accused of sexually assaulting female inmates, WNEP reported.
Jenkins is being held in jail without bail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}