Crash victim's brake lines were cut by man to make crack pipe, police say

    SCRANTON, Pa. - A Lackawanna County man is facing homicide charges in connection to a deadly crash in Scranton, police said.

    John Jenkins, 39, admitted to cutting the brake lines of a car to make a pipe to smoke crack, WNEP reported.

    Police said Tammy Fox, 38, was killed when her car hit parked cars and then slammed into a tree last week.

    State police said a mechanical check of the vehicle showed the lines had been cut, WNEP reported.

    According to court papers, Jenkins said he thought he could cut anything from underneath the vehicle that could be used to smoke crack.

    Fox was the mother of five and a witness in the case against a former corrections officers accused of sexually assaulting female inmates, WNEP reported.

    Jenkins is being held in jail without bail. 

     

