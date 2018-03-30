  • Crews battling fire at Westmoreland Co. motel

    Updated:

    Crews are battling a fire at a Westmoreland County motel.

    The initial report for smoke coming from the roof at the Log Cabin Lodge on Route 711 in Donegal Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said.

    A fire was discovered in one of the rooms and crews are now checking the possibility of fire spreading through the walls.

    The motel is next to Living Treasures Animal Park.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for updates on this developing story. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battling fire at Westmoreland Co. motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrested in death of Vandergrift woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funeral home owner starts online fundraiser to cover sheriff's legal costs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surveillance video shows person breaking into cars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memorial service held for infant, grandmother killed in fire