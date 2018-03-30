Crews are battling a fire at a Westmoreland County motel.
The initial report for smoke coming from the roof at the Log Cabin Lodge on Route 711 in Donegal Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said.
A fire was discovered in one of the rooms and crews are now checking the possibility of fire spreading through the walls.
The motel is next to Living Treasures Animal Park.
No injuries have been reported.
Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for updates on this developing story.
