    GLASSPORT, Pa. - Residents in one Allegheny County community are waking up with no water or low water pressure Friday.

    The break happened on Oak Way in Glassport just after midnight. Crews have 8th Street blocked off with tape and equipment.  

    Crews have shut the water off and are working to repair the break. 

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out how many people are being affected by the break and when water will be restored for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.

