  • Crime rates in Pittsburgh are down, police say

    PITTSBURGH - Crime is down in Pittsburgh, according to the police department.

    In the first six months of the year, crime dropped 5 percent.

    It's down 13 percent compared to a five-year average.

    As for violent crimes, they're down 10 percent and 24 percent over five years.

