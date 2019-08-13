PITTSBURGH - Crime is down in Pittsburgh, according to the police department.
In the first six months of the year, crime dropped 5 percent.
It's down 13 percent compared to a five-year average.
As for violent crimes, they're down 10 percent and 24 percent over five years.
Uniform Crime Report stats for the city and six zones from Jan 1 - June 30, 2019.#Pittsburgh had a 5% drop in incidences compared to the same time frame last year and a 13% drop compared to the 5 yr average. Violent crime is down 10% over the first half and down 24% over 5 yrs. pic.twitter.com/AkU74Nqirp— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 12, 2019
