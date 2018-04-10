0 Crooked tax preparers prey on procrastinators, IRS says

Tax week is just a week away and the IRS has a new warning.

The IRS says crooked tax preparers prey on procrastinators.

When it comes to filing your taxes, the IRS said you are the last line of defense.

"Taxpayers still need to understand that the accuracy of a federal income tax return still rests with them," said Ed Wirth, the acting special agent in charge at the Pittsburgh IRS office.

If a tax preparer botches your return, you will be the one on the hook. A Texas man recently pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns, leading to a nearly $400,000 loss.

"There should be some warning signs as well," said Wirth.

Wirth said some preparers will lure you in by saying they can get you more money than anyone else.

"Or if they're promising a certain percentage refund," Wirth said.

He said a professional tax preparer will always sign the return and include their tax identification number somewhere on it.

"And, also, they provide the taxpayer with a copy of the return," Wirth said.

The best way to protect yourself is to do your research and find a preparer you can trust.

"We have very reputable tax return preparers in our community and I think they'll be successful in being able to satisfy the obligation like everybody else," Wirth said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is extending its phone hours. The department's taxpayer service and information center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through April 17.

